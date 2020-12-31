MARKET NEWS

Buy KEC International: target of Rs 435: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated December 30, 2020.

December 31, 2020 / 01:15 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on KEC International


Pick-up in execution would ensure better performance in FY2021. Strong YTD order inflows and a Rs. 30,000-crore bidding pipeline offer visibility for remainder of FY21. Expect 1.4x and 2.5x y-o-y rise in revenue for rail and civil in FY2021. Rail division continues faster execution, while order tendering is gaining traction for railways and tendering in T&D is largely dominated by international market. YTD collections better than last year. Interest outgo contained with lower rate debt.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on KEC International Limited (KEC) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 435, considering its improving operations and reasonable valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 31, 2020 01:15 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

