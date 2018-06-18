Buy KEC International; target of Rs 425: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International

We met the management of KEC, key highlights being 1) KEC can grow at 15%+ over the next five years 2) All businesses will have similar margins to T&D over the next five years 3) Have invested in capability building of new businesses 4) Expect Non-T&D share to increase to 40% in the next five years (20% currently) 5) Increased focus on risk management as company has grown in size, segments and geography. KEC believes key growth drivers over the next five years will be railway business (domestic and international) and civil (inflow can be 2x/3x of Rs5bn inflow it did in FY18). In T&D segment, growth will be from Brazil (has potential to grow at 20-25% CAGR), Central America, Bangladesh and Middle East revival (share of ME reduced to 15-16% in the Order Book from 25-26%).

Outlook

We believe that a strong order book, improving margin profile and healthy outlook in T&D and emerging segments like Railways/Civil will help KEC deliver 24% earnings CAGR over FY17‐20E. We maintain “BUY” with TP of Rs425.



