App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 425: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated June 15, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International


We met the management of KEC, key highlights being 1) KEC can grow at 15%+ over the next five years 2) All businesses will have similar margins to T&D over the next five years 3) Have invested in capability building of new businesses 4) Expect Non-T&D share to increase to 40% in the next five years (20% currently) 5) Increased focus on risk management as company has grown in size, segments and geography.  KEC believes key growth drivers over the next five years will be railway business (domestic and international) and civil (inflow can be 2x/3x of Rs5bn inflow it did in FY18). In T&D segment, growth will be from Brazil (has potential to grow at 20-25% CAGR), Central America, Bangladesh and Middle East revival (share of ME reduced to 15-16% in the Order Book from 25-26%).


Outlook
We believe that a strong order book, improving margin profile and healthy outlook in T&D and emerging segments like Railways/Civil will help KEC deliver 24% earnings CAGR over FY17‐20E. We maintain “BUY” with TP of Rs425.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 04:31 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.