you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 420: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated February 07, 2019.

 Dolat Capital's research report on KEC International


KEC reported an in line quarter, with revenue of `30bn, a growth of 16% YoY, with EBIDTA at 10.3% and PAT at Rs1.4bn, a 30% YOY rise. The company continued to focus on its diversification in civil and railways. However, challenges remain in the domestic order inflow in the T&D business, while civil is also seeing muted industrial capex leading KEC to diversify into defense and metro businesses. This has also meant a lower order inflow guidance of ` 14bn in FY20, compared to `17bn given in the beginning of the year. Order book was worth ` 220bn, with L1 of `25bn. KEC has given Q4FY20 revenue guidance of 16% YoY, which implies a 16% YoY revenue growth for the full year. Factoring in Q4FY20 guidance and the lower inflows in FY20, we marginally lower our estimates for sales/PAT by 2%/3% for FY20 and 5%/6% for FY21. We expect company to report sales and EPS CAGR of 16%/24% FY19-22E.


Outlook


KEC is among the few engineering companies that has good growth visibility in a tough environment. We maintain our Buy rating for the stock, and value it at 14x for FY21E at a TP of `420.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 12, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #KEC International #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.