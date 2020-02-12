Buy KEC International; target of Rs 420: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on KEC International

KEC reported an in line quarter, with revenue of `30bn, a growth of 16% YoY, with EBIDTA at 10.3% and PAT at Rs1.4bn, a 30% YOY rise. The company continued to focus on its diversification in civil and railways. However, challenges remain in the domestic order inflow in the T&D business, while civil is also seeing muted industrial capex leading KEC to diversify into defense and metro businesses. This has also meant a lower order inflow guidance of ` 14bn in FY20, compared to `17bn given in the beginning of the year. Order book was worth ` 220bn, with L1 of `25bn. KEC has given Q4FY20 revenue guidance of 16% YoY, which implies a 16% YoY revenue growth for the full year. Factoring in Q4FY20 guidance and the lower inflows in FY20, we marginally lower our estimates for sales/PAT by 2%/3% for FY20 and 5%/6% for FY21. We expect company to report sales and EPS CAGR of 16%/24% FY19-22E.

Outlook

KEC is among the few engineering companies that has good growth visibility in a tough environment. We maintain our Buy rating for the stock, and value it at 14x for FY21E at a TP of `420.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

