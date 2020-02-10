App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International target of Rs 415: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated February 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on KEC International


KEC clocked healthy revenue growth driven by strong execution in T&D (SAE) with stable OPM. Stable operational performance along with lower tax outgo resulted in strong net earnings growth. The management reiterated its guidance for 15% revenue growth with stable OPM for FY20 as it is expected to deliver strong growth on increased scalability in non-T&D business and stable execution in the T&D business. Order book remains healthy providing 1.8x TTM revenues and order inflows for FY20 expected to remain at similar levels as of FY2019.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on KEC International Limited (KEC) with a revised price target of Rs. 415 revising our valuation multiple given a healthy order backlog along with order inflow visibility in international T&D non T&D business and KEC’s ability to ramp-up execution.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations #Sharekhan

