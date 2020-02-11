App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International target of Rs 415: ICICI Direct

  ICICI Direct is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated February 10, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International


KEC’s Q3FY20 revenues came in at Rs 3073.1 crore, up 16.1% YoY, in line with our estimate of Rs 3024.9 crore. Overall T&D business registered robust growth of 21.5% to Rs 2135 crore on the back of 121% YoY growth in SAE while railway business grew 9% to Rs 601 crore. Cable business de-grew 19.6% to Rs 249 crore while civil & solar business also registered weak performance. EBITDA margins came in at 10.4%, down 20 bps YoY. During Q3FY20, KEC’s order inflow came in at Rs 6054 crore while the YTD order book was at Rs 22011 crore.



Outlook


In light of the above factors, we value the stock at 14x FY21E EPS and maintain our BUY rating (target price of Rs 415) as the risk reward is favourable at this juncture.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #KEC International #Recommendations

