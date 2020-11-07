172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kec-international-target-of-rs-410-icici-direct-6081141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International


KEC reported a decent set of Q2FY21 numbers that were better than our estimates on the revenue front led by better execution in the non-T&D segment while T&D segment stayed flat. However, margins saw some impact on the back of higher than expected operating cost. KEC’s YTD order inflow came in at Rs 4366 crore, up 16%, YoY. Recognition of Covid expenses, higher contracting expenses and forex loss in Brazilian projects led EBIDTA margins to come in a tad below expectations. With strong backlog and tendering pipeline, we believe KEC will perform strongly in H2FY21-FY22E across all parameters.



Outlook


Hence, it exhibits best growth parameters in the midcap capital goods space. Better performance and visibility call for multiple upgrades at 14x FY22E, which gives us a target price of Rs 410/share. We maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #KEC International #Recommendations

