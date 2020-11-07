Buy KEC International; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International

KEC reported a decent set of Q2FY21 numbers that were better than our estimates on the revenue front led by better execution in the non-T&D segment while T&D segment stayed flat. However, margins saw some impact on the back of higher than expected operating cost. KEC’s YTD order inflow came in at Rs 4366 crore, up 16%, YoY. Recognition of Covid expenses, higher contracting expenses and forex loss in Brazilian projects led EBIDTA margins to come in a tad below expectations. With strong backlog and tendering pipeline, we believe KEC will perform strongly in H2FY21-FY22E across all parameters.

Outlook

Hence, it exhibits best growth parameters in the midcap capital goods space. Better performance and visibility call for multiple upgrades at 14x FY22E, which gives us a target price of Rs 410/share. We maintain BUY.

