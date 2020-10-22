172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kec-international-target-of-rs-404-cd-equisearch-5998111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 404: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 404 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch 's research report on KEC International


According to a recent report published by oilandgas360.com, the global market for power transmission and distribution equipment is projected to exceed US$200 billion by 2024, driven by the ever-present demand for energy, growing trend towards distributed energy generation and rising investments in smart grids. Other major factors also poised to drive growth in the market include improvements in the design and architecture of transformers, rising prominence of ultra-high-voltage (UHV) transmission systems etc. Rising demand for long-distance energy transmission is forecast to fuel demand for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology given its ability to connect power grids from remote places and allow delivery of power without energy losses or outages.


Outlook


Though, pick up in execution of orders is expected from Q2FY21, we have revised our earnings estimates for FY21 not least due to impact of the pandemic (EPS of Rs 24.11 vs earlier estimate of Rs 28.06). Weighing odds, we recommend buying the stock with target price of Rs 404 (previous target Rs 393) based on 14x FY22e EPS of Rs 28.83 over a period of 9-12 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #KEC International #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.