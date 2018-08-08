App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 400: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated August 04, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International


KEC International (KEC) reported net profit of Rs868mn (up 38% YoY) which was lower than our estimate due to weak execution in core T&D segment and lower margins. Non T&D saw strong growth trajectory. Order Book at the end of Q1 stood at Rs182bn (up 34% YoY), while Order Inflows were at Rs27.5bn, (down 2% YoY). KEC is L1 in orders worth Rs32bn.


Outlook


The stock is trading at 13.9x FY20E earnings. We believe that a strong order book and improving margin profile will help KEC deliver 15% earnings CAGR over FY18‐20E. Maintain “BUY”.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:47 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

