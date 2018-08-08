Buy KEC International; target of Rs 400: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International

KEC International (KEC) reported net profit of Rs868mn (up 38% YoY) which was lower than our estimate due to weak execution in core T&D segment and lower margins. Non T&D saw strong growth trajectory. Order Book at the end of Q1 stood at Rs182bn (up 34% YoY), while Order Inflows were at Rs27.5bn, (down 2% YoY). KEC is L1 in orders worth Rs32bn.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 13.9x FY20E earnings. We believe that a strong order book and improving margin profile will help KEC deliver 15% earnings CAGR over FY18‐20E. Maintain “BUY”.

