Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 398: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 398 in its research report dated September 23, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on KEC International


Given its ~Rs250bn well-diversified (region-, segment-wise) OB, strong bid pipeline with ability to bag orders despite tough times, proven execution track record and healthy balance sheet, we are positive on KEC and maintain our Buy rating. Its domestic T&D could see minor hiccup in ordering, likely to be balanced by strong traction overseas. We expect it to surprise in full-year execution due to its strong Q1 and ramp-up in inflow compared to peers. We roll forward our estimates to FY23 and forecast 12%/17.3% growth in revenue/PAT.


Outlook


We retain our Buy, with a higher TP of Rs398, at 13x FY23e (earlier Rs364).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 01:54 pm

