Buy KEC International; target of Rs 398: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on KEC International

Given its ~Rs250bn well-diversified (region-, segment-wise) OB, strong bid pipeline with ability to bag orders despite tough times, proven execution track record and healthy balance sheet, we are positive on KEC and maintain our Buy rating. Its domestic T&D could see minor hiccup in ordering, likely to be balanced by strong traction overseas. We expect it to surprise in full-year execution due to its strong Q1 and ramp-up in inflow compared to peers. We roll forward our estimates to FY23 and forecast 12%/17.3% growth in revenue/PAT.

Outlook

We retain our Buy, with a higher TP of Rs398, at 13x FY23e (earlier Rs364).

