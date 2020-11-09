172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kec-international-target-of-rs-398-anand-rathi-2-6088181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 398: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 398 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on KEC International


With better execution in its non-T&D business (railways/civil up 45%/ 306%), KEC’s performance beat our expectations. Its T&D business, though better sequentially, was flat y/y at Rs2bn (largely in line with ARe). Management talked of a strong bid pipeline for this segment and we see robust order inflows in coming quarters. The execution rampup, robust revenue assurance (Rs195bn order backlog), strong bid pipeline, focus on reducing interest costs, and cash collection, gives us the required assurance of strong future execution and earnings.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy with an unchanged TP of Rs398 (13x FY23e).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations

