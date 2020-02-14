App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 390: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated February 14, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on KEC International


In-line performance: KEC reported broadly in-line numbers with a marginal miss in Rev/EBITDA/APAT of 2.7%/3.5%/5.7%. The T&D business reported a 21.5% YoY growth in revenues during 3QFY20. With 9MFY20 reporting 15% YoY growth in revenue, KEC has maintained its FY20 revenue growth guidance at 15%. Revision in order inflow guidance: KEC had earlier targeted Rs 170bn of new orders during FY20E. Of this KEC has secured new orders worth Rs 98.2bn (9MFY20) and has L1 position of more than Rs 25bn primarily in the T&D segment. However, with domestic T&D ordering yet to gather pace coupled with muted private sector capex cycle and pick-up in railway ordering expected towards the end of 4QFY20E, KEC is now targeting new order inflows of Rs 140bn during FY20E, in line with our estimated inflows. Debt stable QoQ, deleveraging required: KEC debt remains in line with Rs 25bn average FY20 guidance at Rs 24.2bn. With acceptances consolidated debt is Rs 33.4bn. The quarter also witnessed reduction in interest cost on account of reduction in interest bearing acceptances as well as higher foreign debt in the borrowing mix as a result of robust execution in the international markets.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on KEC International Ltd. (KEC) with a revised TP of Rs 390/sh (vs Rs 369/sh earlier) valuing the stock at 14x FY21EPS. Though execution continues to be in-line with expectation, headwinds remain on new order inflows from domestic T&D segment. PGCIL order awards are expected to remain muted over the medium term and diversification beyond T&D segments shall drive new order inflow.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #KEC International #Recommendations

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.