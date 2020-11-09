Buy KEC International; target of Rs 390: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on KEC International

2QFY21 financial performance was again a positive surprise on execution and profitability, aided by lower interest cost, increasing labour strength (back to pre-COVID level) and deployment of mechanisation, automation & digitalisation initiatives to improve productivity and quality of execution. KEC is seeing good traction in Railways and Civil segment ordering. New avenues of growth within the Civil segment are emerging like warehouses and data centres, oil & gas pipelines, water pipelines, chemical industry, hydrocarbons, select residential, defence and industrial real estate opportunities, etc, even as Railways/MRTS continues to ramp up progressively.

Outlook

Net debt-equity is stable at 1.1x. With robust prequalification in domestic/international markets and acrosssectors, KEC is well-placed for a re-rating. The bid pipeline is strong at Rs 500-600bn, including Rs 250-300bn of bids which are yet to be opened.

