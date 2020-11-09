172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kec-international-target-of-rs-390-hdfc-securities-2-6087781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 390: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on KEC International


2QFY21 financial performance was again a positive surprise on execution and profitability, aided by lower interest cost, increasing labour strength (back to pre-COVID level) and deployment of mechanisation, automation & digitalisation initiatives to improve productivity and quality of execution. KEC is seeing good traction in Railways and Civil segment ordering. New avenues of growth within the Civil segment are emerging like warehouses and data centres, oil & gas pipelines, water pipelines, chemical industry, hydrocarbons, select residential, defence and industrial real estate opportunities, etc, even as Railways/MRTS continues to ramp up progressively.


Outlook


Net debt-equity is stable at 1.1x. With robust prequalification in domestic/international markets and acrosssectors, KEC is well-placed for a re-rating. The bid pipeline is strong at Rs 500-600bn, including Rs 250-300bn of bids which are yet to be opened.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:23 pm

