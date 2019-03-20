App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 375: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated March 13, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on KEC International


Order backlog remains strong (2x TTM) and order inflow visibility remains healthy in international T&D and railways. Introduced FY2021E numbers and expect revenue and earnings CAGR of 15% and 17%, respectively, over FY2018-FY2021E.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock of KEC International Limited (KEC) with a revised price target of Rs. 375, factoring strong execution on an all-time high order book for FY2019-FY2021E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 20, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations #Sharekhan

