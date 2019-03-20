Buy KEC International; target of Rs 375: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on KEC International

Order backlog remains strong (2x TTM) and order inflow visibility remains healthy in international T&D and railways. Introduced FY2021E numbers and expect revenue and earnings CAGR of 15% and 17%, respectively, over FY2018-FY2021E.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock of KEC International Limited (KEC) with a revised price target of Rs. 375, factoring strong execution on an all-time high order book for FY2019-FY2021E.

