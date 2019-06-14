App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 375: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated June 12, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Sharekhan's research report on KEC International


Company expected to increase its revenue contribution from non-T&D projects in long run. Management expects railway tenders to be finalised in Q2FY2020, while eyeing major civil projects arising from government spends. T&D business to grow steadily with focus on financially healthy state electricity boards and externally-funded projects. Geographical expansion to boost international order book.


Outlook


We reiterate our Buy rating on KEC; PT unchanged at Rs. 375. Strong order backlog and healthy order pipeline to help net earnings clock a 21% CAGR during FY2019-FY2021E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations #Sharekhan

