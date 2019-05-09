Buy KEC International; target of Rs 375: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on KEC International

We have fine tuned our estimates for FY2020-FY2021, factoring management's revenue guidance and lower interest. KEC reported stable Q4FY2019 operational performance. However, increased interest expense and lower other income led to lower-than-expected profitability. Management has guided for 15-20% revenue guidance and KEC is expected to deliver strong growth on increased scalability in non-T&D business and stable execution in the T&D segment. We expect 21% earnings CAGR over FY2020-FY2021E given healthy order backlog and ability to ramp-up execution.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on KEC International Limited (KEC) with unchanged price target of Rs. 375.

