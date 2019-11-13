App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 375: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated November 08, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International


KEC International (KEC) reported PAT of Rs1.4 bn (up 42% YoY) which was higher than our estimate (PLe Rs1.2 bn) on account of strong operating performance and lower tax rate. T&D & railway segments were the key revenue growth drivers during the quarter while others reported negative growth. While order inflow during the quarter was muted at Rs8.5 bn due to elections and deferment of few large tenders. The YTD order inflow stood at Rs38 bn. KEC is L1 in order worth Rs50 bn and order backlog stands at Rs180 bn which gives strong revenue visibility. The management is confident on execution momentum and maintained its revenue growth guidance of 15-20%, EBITDA margin of 10.5% (flat). However, meeting 20% order inflow guidance could be challenging due to ongoing weak environment situations. In the domestic market, management is positive on opportunities coming from Green Energy Corridor, States, Railways, Civil sector etc. In International markets, tender pipeline looks strong from Africa, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Saudi. We believe that a strong order book, steady margin profile and healthy outlook in T&D segment and emerging segments like Railways/Civil will help KEC deliver 24% earnings CAGR over FY19‐21E.



Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 10.6x/9.2x FY20/FY21E. We maintain “BUY” with revised TP of Rs375 (13x FY21E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

