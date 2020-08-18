172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kec-international-target-of-rs-371-cholamandalam-securities-5716871.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 371: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 371 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Cholamandalam securities' research report on KEC International


KEC’s 1QFY21 revenues came in at ₹22.1bn, down 8.5% YoY. EBITDA margins came in above consensus estimate at 8.8%, down 160 bps YoY. With reopening of lockdown, operational ramp up has been encouraging with all manufacturing units now operating at pre-COVID levels, work resuming across sites and labour strength more than 80% of pre-COVID level. The order inflow during the quarter remained healthy, with new order wins worth ₹19.3bn (+73% YoY) (75% from T&D, 13% from Civil and 12% from Cables). The company highlighted continuity of a (1) robust tendering momentum and, (2) push to ramp up execution from Railways pertaining to OHE (overhead electrification), Signaling & Communication.


Outlook


We maintain positive view on KEC international given its strong order book which provides revenue visibility and demonstrated execution capabilities as well as healthy new order inflow. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of ₹371 (earlier ₹295), valuing the stock at 7.5x FY22 EV/EBITDA multiple.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #KEC International #Recommendations

