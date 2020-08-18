Buy KEC International; target of Rs 371: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities' research report on KEC International

KEC’s 1QFY21 revenues came in at ₹22.1bn, down 8.5% YoY. EBITDA margins came in above consensus estimate at 8.8%, down 160 bps YoY. With reopening of lockdown, operational ramp up has been encouraging with all manufacturing units now operating at pre-COVID levels, work resuming across sites and labour strength more than 80% of pre-COVID level. The order inflow during the quarter remained healthy, with new order wins worth ₹19.3bn (+73% YoY) (75% from T&D, 13% from Civil and 12% from Cables). The company highlighted continuity of a (1) robust tendering momentum and, (2) push to ramp up execution from Railways pertaining to OHE (overhead electrification), Signaling & Communication.

Outlook

We maintain positive view on KEC international given its strong order book which provides revenue visibility and demonstrated execution capabilities as well as healthy new order inflow. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of ₹371 (earlier ₹295), valuing the stock at 7.5x FY22 EV/EBITDA multiple.

