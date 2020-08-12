Buy KEC International; target of Rs 370: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on KEC International

KEC posted decent results in Q1FY2021 despite challenges. Strong beat on execution and OPM have led to better-than-expected net earnings. Order inflow and L1 position remained strong, driven by international T&D. Slackness in domestic T&D is expected to be compensated by international T&D, while non-T&D outlook remains healthy. Re-biding of green energy corridor projects to help secure better margins owing to rise in key input materials such as steel.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on KEC International Limited (KEC) with a revised price target of Rs. 370, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2023E.

