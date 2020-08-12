172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kec-international-target-of-rs-370-sharekhan-5688201.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 370: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on KEC International


KEC posted decent results in Q1FY2021 despite challenges. Strong beat on execution and OPM have led to better-than-expected net earnings. Order inflow and L1 position remained strong, driven by international T&D. Slackness in domestic T&D is expected to be compensated by international T&D, while non-T&D outlook remains healthy. Re-biding of green energy corridor projects to help secure better margins owing to rise in key input materials such as steel.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on KEC International Limited (KEC) with a revised price target of Rs. 370, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2023E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:28 pm

#Buy #KEC International #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.