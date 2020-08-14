172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kec-international-target-of-rs-364-anand-rathi-2-5697871.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 364: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 364 in its research report dated August 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on KEC International


With better execution in T&D, railways and civil/water orders, KEC’s performance bettered expectations. With execution back on track, May and June revenue grew y/y. The `197bn order book and L1 of `50bn offer robust revenue assurance. The good execution ramp-up, strong order pipeline, lower debt, softening interest costs and stringent working-capital management gives us the required assurance of strong future execution and earnings.



Outlook


Hence, we upgrade our valuations to 14x with a higher target price of `364.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.