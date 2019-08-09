App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 352: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 352 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International


KEC International (KEC) reported PAT of Rs0.9 bn (up 4% YoY) which was lower than our estimate (PLe Rs1 bn) despite 4% higher revenues than our estimates. This was due to higher interest and depreciation cost (due to lease accounting policy change on account of IND AS116) and lower other income. Order Inflows were down 59% YoY at Rs111.5 bn, due to postponement of awarding on account of general elections. KEC is L1 in order worth Rs3.5 bn and Order backlog stands at Rs190 bn (up 5% YoY) which gives strong revenue visibility. The management is confident on execution momentum and maintained it guidance for revenue growth of 15-20%, EBITDA margin of 10.5% (flat) and 20% growth in order inflow for FY20. H2FY20 looks strong due to robust pipeline of orders from domestic and international markets. In the domestic market, order inflow is expected to be driven by Green Energy Corridor, States, Railways, Civil etc. In International markets, tender pipeline looks strong from Africa, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Saudi. We believe that a strong order book, steady margin profile and healthy outlook in T&D segment and emerging segments like Railways/Civil will help KEC deliver 19% earnings CAGR over FY19‐21E.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 12.6x/10.9x FY20/FY21E. We maintain “BUY” with TP of Rs352 (13x FY21E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.