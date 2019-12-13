Buy KEC International target of Rs 350: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on KEC International

Order inflow momentum picked up during Q3FY2020, which along with a strong order backlog improves growth visibility leading to reiteration of management’s revenue growth guidance of 15-20% for FY2020. Tendering for Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) orders, Railways (OHE and track doubling & tripling), civil (government projects) are on track and tendering in International markets (SAARC, Brazil) are expected to be from early FY2021. Payments from government remain largely on expected lines, clearing the air on stretched collections from government agencies faced by the industry.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on KEC International Limited (KEC) with revised price target of Rs. 350, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2022E.

