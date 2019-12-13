App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International target of Rs 350: Sharekhan

Sharekhan bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated December 12, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on KEC International


Order inflow momentum picked up during Q3FY2020, which along with a strong order backlog improves growth visibility leading to reiteration of management’s revenue growth guidance of 15-20% for FY2020. Tendering for Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) orders, Railways (OHE and track doubling & tripling), civil (government projects) are on track and tendering in International markets (SAARC, Brazil) are expected to be from early FY2021. Payments from government remain largely on expected lines, clearing the air on stretched collections from government agencies faced by the industry.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on KEC International Limited (KEC) with revised price target of Rs. 350, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2022E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Dec 13, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations #Sharekhan

