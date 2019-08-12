Buy KEC International ; target of Rs 350: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on KEC International

In Q1, execution momentum grew, with revenue rising by 16% YoY. However, EBIDTA and PAT were marred by one off costs. The company retained the revenue and order inflow guidance given in Q4FY19, with the order pipeline in FY20 more promising in H2; The current order book is strong at `190bn. The T&D, railways, and civil projects will drive earnings growth of 20% CAGR over FY19-21, in our view.

Outlook

We maintain our estimates considering strong revenue and order inflow guidance and solid return ratio profile, and retain a Buy rating for the stock, with TP of ` 350 (P/E-12x FY21E).

