Buy KEC International; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International

KEC’s Q1FY21 revenues came in at Rs 2206.8 crore, down 8.5% YoY. This was better than our estimate of Rs 1566.5 crore. During Q1FY21, the overall T&D business revenue declined 9% YoY to Rs 1454 crore, in which SAE division declined by 9% to Rs 278 crore. The railways business revenue came in flat at Rs 521 crore while civil business segment revenue registered growth of 58% YoY to Rs 103 crore. Cables business fell 39% to Rs 159 crore, YoY. EBITDA margins came in above our estimate at 8.8%, down 160 bps YoY. During Q1FY20, KEC’s order inflow came in at Rs 1931 crore while the FY20 order book was at Rs 19682 crore.

Outlook

KEC delivered an overall decent performance across segments for Q1FY21 with execution pick-up, despite Covid-19 disruptions, and reasonable order inflows, mainly in the international T&D segment. Efficient working capital management and execution ramp up despite challenges should comfortably ensure 9.6% revenue CAGR in FY20-22E. We value KEC at 12x FY22E EPS with a revised target price of Rs 340/share and change our rating from HOLD to BUY. Key risk: execution delays, stress on working capital.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.