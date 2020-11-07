Buy KEC International; target of Rs 340: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on KEC International

KEC has reported Q2 revenue, EBIDTA and PAT better than estimates (Refer Exhibit 1), with supply chain and labor levels back to normal. Order inflow for YTDFY21 was Rs43.7bn, with 41% domestic orders. Its order book is at Rs.195bn, which goes to Rs.230bn if current L1 orders are included. The overall tender pipeline is strong with revised GEC bids in T&D, and railway tendering having restarted, the company has quoted for orders of Rs300bn where bids will be opened in the next 2-3 months. Similarly, there are projects worth Rs250bn which the company is looking to bid for in the next couple of months.

Outlook

The company has a strong order pipeline and book at 18 months of sales, with an execution ramp up under metro and international T&D segments it will be able to maintain margins and revenues in FY21. We continue to maintain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs410 valuing it at 13XSep 22E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.