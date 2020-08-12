172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kec-international-target-of-rs-340-dolat-capital-5688091.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 340: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on KEC International


KEC has reported better revenue, EBIDTA and PAT better than estimates (Refer Exhibit 1). This was mainly due to improved operational capacity at 80% as compared to 50% earlier and a subsequent improvement in revenues in May and June almost at par with FY20 levels. The company has reduced manpower cost on a sequential basis and has managed to recover domestic T&D margins due to lower interest costs and sustainable cost savings. The management has not given guidance for FY21, we are building in a flat/15% topline growth in FY21E/22E and maintain our FY21E and FY22E estimates as outlined in Exhibit 2.


Outlook
The company has a strong order pipeline and book at 18 months of sales, with an execution ramp up under metro and international T&D segments it will be able to maintain margins and revenues in FY21. We continue to maintain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs 340, valuing it at 11XFY22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #KEC International #Recommendations

