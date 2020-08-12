Buy KEC International; target of Rs 333: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International

KEC International (KECI) reported strong quarterly performance on all fronts despite Covid-19 pandemic. During 1Q, revenue de-grew by 8.5% led by T&D/Cables segment down 9&/39% YoY while Civil segment grew 58% YoY followed by railways segment which was flat YoY. Healthy order inflows from T&D, Civil and Cables business resulted in order inflows of Rs19bn YTD (up 73% YoY). KECI’s OB stands at ~Rs197bn (excluding L1 order worth ~Rs50bn) thus providing a strong revenue visibility. Management expects healthy orders primarily from international markets like Middle East, Saudi, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Africa, Bangladesh SAARC countries and MENA regions. On the domestic front, there is some delay in ordering activity due to persisting lockdown but expects a pick-up from 2Q/3Q in segments like Railways (Metros), Civil, urban infra, water and Solar. Given the robust order bid pipeline (~Rs250-300bn), strong order book, steady margin profile and healthy outlook in T&D as well as emerging segments (like Railways/Civil) we believe KEC can deliver 12% earnings CAGR over FY20‐22E.

Outlook

On the back of strong 1QFY21 performance we have increased our earnings estimates by 11%/13% for FY21E/FY22E.The stock is currently trading at 13.4x/13.2x FY21/FY22E. We maintain “BUY” with revised TP of Rs333.

