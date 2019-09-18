Buy KEC International; target of Rs 325: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated September 17, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on KEC International
KEC’s weak announced order intake during FY2020 till date may lead to shortfall in its yearly guidance. However, execution during FY2020 is not expected to be materially affected due to its strong order backlog. The management sees traction in orders from Green energy corridor, RRTS, Railways, Civil government orders and few International regions to fructify during FY2020. Project tendering from PGCIL, Railway signaling, private industrial capex and Saudi Arabia continue to remain weak.
Outlook
We maintain Buy on KEC International Limited (KEC) with revised price target of Rs. 325 with downward revision in FY2021E earnings and valuation multiple.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.