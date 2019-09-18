App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 325: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated September 17, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on KEC International


KEC’s weak announced order intake during FY2020 till date may lead to shortfall in its yearly guidance. However, execution during FY2020 is not expected to be materially affected due to its strong order backlog. The management sees traction in orders from Green energy corridor, RRTS, Railways, Civil government orders and few International regions to fructify during FY2020. Project tendering from PGCIL, Railway signaling, private industrial capex and Saudi Arabia continue to remain weak.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on KEC International Limited (KEC) with revised price target of Rs. 325 with downward revision in FY2021E earnings and valuation multiple.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Sep 18, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations #Sharekhan

