Buy KEC International; target of Rs 323: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on KEC International

In 3QFY19, KEC posted a consolidated revenue growth of 10.1% YoY to INR 26.5bn, led by strong growth in railways segment (constituting 21% of Consol. Revenue). Total T&D revenues remained muted on account of delays in environmental clearances in some international projects and in SAE Brazil, despite good growth seen in India and South Asia. There was also moderation in order execution of private players due to irregularity seen in payments. Non T&D revenue doubled to INR 6.8bn from INR 3.3bn in 3QFY18, of which revenues from railway segment jumped 165% YoY to INR 5.5bn, revenue from civil & water segment grew by 27% YoY to INR 1.1bn and that from Solar fell 54% YoY to INR 0.2bn. The cables segment registered a revenue growth of 14% YoY to INR 3.1bn backed by higher export and HT/EHV cable.

Outlook

Strong outlook for Railways & Civil segment coupled with healthy international T&D order pipeline are expected to aid company post healthy revenues going forward. At the current market price KEC is trading at a P/E of 9X its FY21E. We assign a P/E of 12X to its FY21 EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 323 and rate the stock a BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.