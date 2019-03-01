App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 323: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 323 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on KEC International


In 3QFY19, KEC posted a consolidated revenue growth of 10.1% YoY to INR 26.5bn, led by strong growth in railways segment (constituting 21% of Consol. Revenue). Total T&D revenues remained muted on account of delays in environmental clearances in some international projects and in SAE Brazil, despite good growth seen in India and South Asia. There was also moderation in order execution of private players due to irregularity seen in payments. Non T&D revenue doubled to INR 6.8bn from INR 3.3bn in 3QFY18, of which revenues from railway segment jumped 165% YoY to INR 5.5bn, revenue from civil & water segment grew by 27% YoY to INR 1.1bn and that from Solar fell 54% YoY to INR 0.2bn. The cables segment registered a revenue growth of 14% YoY to INR 3.1bn backed by higher export and HT/EHV cable.


Outlook


Strong outlook for Railways & Civil segment coupled with healthy international T&D order pipeline are expected to aid company post healthy revenues going forward. At the current market price KEC is trading at a P/E of 9X its FY21E. We assign a P/E of 12X to its FY21 EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 323 and rate the stock a BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #KEC International #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.