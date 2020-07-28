App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 322: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 322 in its research report dated July 27, 2020.

 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on KEC International


The key takeaways from KEC’s FY20 AR are as follows: (1) a geographically well-diversified order book and robust pipeline; International T&D (SAARC/MENA, ex-SAE) and Civil & Railways would continue to drive growth in FY21E; (2) moderate profitability, dipped in FY20; (3) incremental borrowing cost (current interest rate <7%) has come down (FY20 finance cost at 2.8%; -20 bps YoY); ~55% debt is in forex; (4) sustained increase in WC intensity has led to lower CFO/EBITDA over past two years, but NWC is stable. Our channel checks for capital goods suggest that well-diversified companies are witnessing accelerated recovery in execution as international operations remain mostly unaffected while the labour situation is improving locally.


Outlook


We have increased FY21/22E revenue/PAT by 8/10.3% and 22.9/17.2% respectively. We roll forward 12x P/E based valuation to Jun-22E and maintain BUY with an increased target price of Rs 322/sh. The key risks to our call: (1) adverse currency/commodity movement, (2) further delay in capex recovery, (3) slowdown in government T&D spend, and (4) labour shortage.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 28, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #KEC International #Recommendations

