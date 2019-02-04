Buy KEC International; target of Rs 300: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on KEC International

Operating income grew 10.1% YoY to ` 26,466mn which was below our estimates as funding issues faced by the domestic T&D customers resulted in a marginal 2% YoY growth in revenues to ` 15,630mn in T&D business. SAE business declined 37.7%YoY to ` 1,950mn from ` 3190mn due to delay in getting environmental clearance and resettlement issues which delayed the delivery of towers. EBITDA grew 15.2% YoY to ` 2,814mn, with EBITDA margin at 10.6% (+45bps YoY). The Rail and Civil business were the main drivers with a growth of ~3x and 27.2% YoY respectively. Net profit remained flat at ` 1,109mn; grew by 15.1% QoQ from ` 853mn. The management sees major traction in T&D and rail orders for FY20, and hence guided revenue growth of 15-20%, while its guidance for FY19 is conservative at 12.5-15%.

Outlook

Due to likely slowdown in T&D orders for Q4 we reduce our Revenue/ EBITDA/PAT by 3% for FY19 but considering the strong order book and sharp correction in the stock price. we upgrade to Buy with TP of ` 300 (P/E-10x FY21E).

