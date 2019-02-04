App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:24 PM IST

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 300: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on KEC International


Operating income grew 10.1% YoY to ` 26,466mn which was below our estimates as funding issues faced by the domestic T&D customers resulted in a marginal 2% YoY growth in revenues to ` 15,630mn in T&D business. SAE business declined 37.7%YoY to ` 1,950mn from ` 3190mn due to delay in getting environmental clearance and resettlement issues which delayed the delivery of towers. EBITDA grew 15.2% YoY to ` 2,814mn, with EBITDA margin at 10.6% (+45bps YoY). The Rail and Civil business were the main drivers with a growth of ~3x and 27.2% YoY respectively. Net profit remained flat at ` 1,109mn; grew by 15.1% QoQ from ` 853mn. The management sees major traction in T&D and rail orders for FY20, and hence guided revenue growth of 15-20%, while its guidance for FY19 is conservative at 12.5-15%.


Outlook


Due to likely slowdown in T&D orders for Q4 we reduce our Revenue/ EBITDA/PAT by 3% for FY19 but considering the strong order book and sharp correction in the stock price. we upgrade to Buy with TP of ` 300 (P/E-10x FY21E).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 4, 2019 01:24 pm

#Buy #Dolat Capital #KEC International #Recommendations

