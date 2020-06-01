Buy KEC International; target of Rs 295: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International

KEC International (KECI) reported strong quarterly performance despite Covid-19 pandemic. Sturdy execution in T&D, railways and civil segments along with pickup in SAE business execution led to a strong performance. Order inflows for 4QFY20 stood at Rs27.7bn up 8.3% YoY majorly contributed towards T&D (39%), Railways (28%) and Civil business (24%). KECI’s OB stands at ~Rs205bn and is L1 order worth ~Rs24bn thus providing a strong revenue visibility. Management expects healthy orders primarily from Africa region, SAARC countries and MENA regions on the international front. On the domestic front, decent orders are expected from Railways, T&D and Solar segment.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 9.9x/8.0x FY21/FY22E. We maintain “BUY” with TP of Rs295.







