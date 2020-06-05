Buy KEC International; target of Rs 295: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities' research report on KEC International

In 4QFY20, KEC’s consolidated revenue declined by 4.4% YoY to ₹36.7bn; COVID-19 impact towards end of Mar-20 resulted in ₹5-6bn revenue miss. The execution across Railways (+36% YoY) and SAE (+39% YoY) remain strong, though transmission (-17% YoY) and cables business (-38% YoY) suffered impact of Covid led disruption. The SAE business remained operational throughout the quarter while railways demonstrated quick ramp-up post initial hiccups.

Outlook

We maintain positive view on KEC international given its strong order book which provides revenue visibility and demonstrated strong execution capabilities as well as healthy new order inflow despite challenges. We value the stock further incorporating discounted multiple of 6.1x FY22 EV/EBITDA and arrive at a revised target price of ₹295 while maintaining our BUY rating on the stock.



