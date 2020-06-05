App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 295: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 295 in its research report dated June 04, 2020.

Cholamandalam securities' research report on KEC International


In 4QFY20, KEC’s consolidated revenue declined by 4.4% YoY to ₹36.7bn; COVID-19 impact towards end of Mar-20 resulted in ₹5-6bn revenue miss. The execution across Railways (+36% YoY) and SAE (+39% YoY) remain strong, though transmission (-17% YoY) and cables business (-38% YoY) suffered impact of Covid led disruption. The SAE business remained operational throughout the quarter while railways demonstrated quick ramp-up post initial hiccups.



Outlook


We maintain positive view on KEC international given its strong order book which provides revenue visibility and demonstrated strong execution capabilities as well as healthy new order inflow despite challenges. We value the stock further incorporating discounted multiple of 6.1x FY22 EV/EBITDA and arrive at a revised target price of ₹295 while maintaining our BUY rating on the stock.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 5, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #KEC International #Recommendations

