you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 267: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 267 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on KEC International


KECI reported in-line results as Sales/EBITDA de-grew 4%/7% yoy while adjusted PAT remained flat yoy. Sales were robust in SAE Tower (+39% yoy) & Railway (+36% yoy) divisions while domestic T&D execution dropped by 17% yoy as KECI lost revenues of Rs5-6bn due to COVID-19 disruptions. Order book (incl. L1 of ~Rs40bn) stood at Rs240bn (+1% yoy). Order inflow was Rs27.6bn in Q4FY20 (+8% yoy). Consolidated net debt/EBITDA (incl. interest bearing acceptances) was at 2.54x vs 2.15x in FY19. Non-cash working capital as % of sales increased to 25% in FY20 (vs 22% in FY19). While the interest cost/sales ratio stands at ~2.6% in FY20, management is hopeful of reducing it to ~2.3% in FY21.



Outlook


Valuations are attractive as KECI is trading at ~9x FY22 EPS, nearing bottom cycle multiple vs long term avg. 1-yr forward P/E of 14x. Retain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs267 at 12x FY22 EPS.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 2, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations #Yes Securities

