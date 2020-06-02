Buy KEC International; target of Rs 265: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on KEC International

4QFY20 financial performance was inline with our expectations. COVID-19 impact towards end of Mar-20 resulted in Rs 5-6bn revenue miss. Whilst FY20 was a miss on ordering, KEC has started FY21E on strong note with Rs 40bn of L1 (largely International T&D) and Rs 7.4bn of new wins. Bid pipeline is strong at Rs 450-500bn including Domestic (Rs 350bn)/ International (Rs 150bn). Balance sheet net D/E is stable at 1.1x though COVID disruptions led to collection miss of Rs 3-4bn let to weak OCF. Same have been realized in Apr/May-20.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on KEC International Ltd. (KEC) with a revised TP of Rs 265/sh (vs Rs 253/sh earlier) valuing the stock at 12x FY22EPS.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

