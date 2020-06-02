Buy KEC International target of Rs 256: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on KEC International

Despite the partial lockdown in March (`5bn-6bn revenue loss), KEC witnessed decent performance with strong execution in the Railways and Civil. Other key segments, T&D and Cables, were weak, resulting in revenue down 4.4% y/y. With a `200bn order book and ~`40bn in L1, management is upbeat about FY21 revenue growth if matters improve. With lower debt and softening interest rates, management talked of lower interest expenses, at 2.3-2.4% of sales for FY21/22.

Outlook

We have raised our estimates mainly due to lower interest rates for FY21/22 and maintain a Buy, with a higher TP of `256 (12x FY22e), earlier `231.







