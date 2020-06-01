Buy KEC International; target of Rs 247: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on KEC International

KEC has reported an in-line operating performance despite revenue miss. The lockdown impacted revenues by Rs5-6bn in Q4FY20, which led to the revenue miss. The company expects a good order pipeline, expects to maintain margins despite higher labor costs and comfortable with current working capital conditions. While it has not guided for FY21, we are building in a flat/15% topline growth in FY21E/22E and trim our FY21E and FY22E estimates as outlined in Exhibit 2. Given its strong order book (~2x FY20 sales), we expect execution to pick up post lockdown, while order inflows should revive from T&D and rail capex.

Outlook

Current valuations at PE of 6.5x FY22 are undemanding and we continue to maintain our Buy rating with a TP of ` 247, valuing it at 8XFY22E.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

