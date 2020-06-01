App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 247: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 247 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on KEC International


KEC has reported an in-line operating performance despite revenue miss. The lockdown impacted revenues by Rs5-6bn in Q4FY20, which led to the revenue miss. The company expects a good order pipeline, expects to maintain margins despite higher labor costs and comfortable with current working capital conditions. While it has not guided for FY21, we are building in a flat/15% topline growth in FY21E/22E and trim our FY21E and FY22E estimates as outlined in Exhibit 2. Given its strong order book (~2x FY20 sales), we expect execution to pick up post lockdown, while order inflows should revive from T&D and rail capex.



Outlook


Current valuations at PE of 6.5x FY22 are undemanding and we continue to maintain our Buy rating with a TP of ` 247, valuing it at 8XFY22E.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #KEC International #Recommendations

