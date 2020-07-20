Buy KEC International; target of Rs 247: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on KEC International

The FY20 AR continues with its theme of diversification, visible in the last few annual reports. It has gradually reduced its dependence on T&D business with a third of its revenues now coming from non-T&D, compared to less than 15% five years back.

Outlook

Within segments also it is diversifying to pursue growth. A strong board and a stable management are its other strengths.







