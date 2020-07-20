App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 247: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 247 in its research report dated July 16, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on KEC International


The FY20 AR continues with its theme of diversification, visible in the last few annual reports. It has gradually reduced its dependence on T&D business with a third of its revenues now coming from non-T&D, compared to less than 15% five years back.



Outlook


Within segments also it is diversifying to pursue growth. A strong board and a stable management are its other strengths.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:29 am

