you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on KEC International


Lower execution due to the lockdown impacted revenue, while operating profit margin remained almost flat. Lower interest cost and lower tax outgo resulted in flat net earnings growth. The management refrained from giving any revenue and margin guidance due to the COVID led uncertain business environment. The company has bagged orders worth Rs. 739 crore YTD 2021 and is L1 in Rs. 4,000 crore orders.Order book remains healthy providing 1.7x TTM revenues.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on KEC International Limited (KEC) with a revised price target of Rs. 240 revising our valuation multiple given a healthy order backlog along with order inflow visibility in both T&D & non T&D business and KEC’s ability to ramp-up execution.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations #Sharekhan

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

