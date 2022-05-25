English
    Buy Kaveri Seeds; target of Rs 710: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Kaveri Seeds recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 710 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    May 25, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Kaveri Seeds


    Revenue fell 6% YoY in FY22 due to lower cotton/maize (down 24%/16%) volumes. Cotton seed volumes were impacted by lower cotton acreage and the use of illegal herbicide-tolerant Bt (HTBt) seeds, which impacted sales of branded seeds. Maize volumes fell due to no sales to the government.


    Outlook


    We largely retain our FY23/FY24 earnings for KSCL. We value the stock at 12x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR710. We reiterate our Buy rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 25, 2022 05:08 pm
