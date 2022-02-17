English
    Buy Kaveri Seeds; target of Rs 635: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Kaveri Seeds recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 635 in its research report dated February 15, 2022.

    February 17, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Kaveri Seeds


    Kaveri Seeds (KSCL) reported in-line sales in 3QFY22 with higher sales growth in selection rice (+44 % YoY) and maize (13% YoY). Its operating performance was better than our estimate. We largely retain our FY22E/FY23E/FY24E earnings for KSCL. Its 3QFY22 revenue contributed to just 13% of its total annual revenue. We value the stock at 11x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR635. Reiterate BUY with a 24% potential upside.



    Outlook


    We largely maintain our FY22E/FY23E/FY24E earnings for KSCL. Its 3QFY22 revenue contributed to just 13% of its total annual revenue. We value the stock at 11x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR635. Reiterate BUY with a 24% potential upside.

    At 13:58 hrs Kaveri Seed Company was quoting at Rs 522.50, up Rs 3.90, or 0.75 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 524.00 and an intraday low of Rs 515.25.


    It was trading with volumes of 5,203 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 12,777 shares, a decrease of -59.28 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.21 percent or Rs 6.20 at Rs 518.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 815.85 and 52-week low Rs 468.55 on 17 May, 2021 and 29 November, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 35.96 percent below its 52-week high and 11.51 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,047.31 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Kaveri Seeds #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 02:16 pm

