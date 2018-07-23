Buy Kaveri Seed with a target of Rs 630, says Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Kaveri Seed is trading with a higher high and higher low formation which is a sign of a positive trend. Recently, RSI which crossed 50 marks hints at a bullish tone.

At the same time, sustainability above Rs 580 –590 levels can give a spurt towards its unchartered territory near Rs 600 and Rs 630 marks. Its 200-DMA is around Rs 530 and it is trading above all the short-term moving averages which is a sign of strength.

We recommend initiating a long position in Kaveri Seed around Rs 570-580 levels by keeping a stop loss at Rs 530 and the upside targets are Rs 600 and Rs 630.

