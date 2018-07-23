App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kaveri Seed with a target of Rs 630, says Shabbir Kayyumi

We recommend initiating a long position in Kaveri Seed around Rs 570-580 levels by keeping a stop loss at Rs 530 and the upside targets are Rs 600 and Rs 630.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Kaveri Seed is trading with a higher high and higher low formation which is a sign of a positive trend. Recently, RSI which crossed 50 marks hints at a bullish tone.

At the same time, sustainability above Rs 580 –590 levels can give a spurt towards its unchartered territory near Rs 600 and Rs 630 marks. Its 200-DMA is around Rs 530 and it is trading above all the short-term moving averages which is a sign of strength.

We recommend initiating a long position in Kaveri Seed around Rs 570-580 levels by keeping a stop loss at Rs 530 and the upside targets are Rs 600 and Rs 630.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 01:39 pm

