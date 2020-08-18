172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kaveri-seed-company-target-of-rs-989-east-india-securities-5716861.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kaveri Seed Company; target of Rs 989: East India Securities

East India Securities is bullish on Kaveri Seed Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 989 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

East India Securitie's report on Kaveri Seed Company


Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (Kaveri) came out with an excellent set of numbers, slightly below estimates as Covid issues increased sales of illegal seeds. Operations of the company did not face major hurdles as it was a part of essential services. The company registered a sales growth of 14.6% YoY to Rs7,194.8 mn, due to healthy growth in all the segments including vegetables which witnessed volume growth of 184% YoY. The abolishing of royalty further accelerated the profitability with EBITDA/PAT growing by 21.5%/28.7% YoY to Rs2,869 mn/Rs.2,964 mn. The company has been ramping up capacity and introducing newer products to service export markets for additional growth drivers. We believe that the company will continue its strong performance, irrespective of developments on covid front as business is very critical and essential.


Outlook


We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock of the company with a target price of Rs989 per share, 15xFY22e EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Buy #East India Securities #Kaveri Seed Company #Recommendations

