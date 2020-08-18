Buy Kaveri Seed Company; target of Rs 989: East India Securities

East India Securitie's report on Kaveri Seed Company

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (Kaveri) came out with an excellent set of numbers, slightly below estimates as Covid issues increased sales of illegal seeds. Operations of the company did not face major hurdles as it was a part of essential services. The company registered a sales growth of 14.6% YoY to Rs7,194.8 mn, due to healthy growth in all the segments including vegetables which witnessed volume growth of 184% YoY. The abolishing of royalty further accelerated the profitability with EBITDA/PAT growing by 21.5%/28.7% YoY to Rs2,869 mn/Rs.2,964 mn. The company has been ramping up capacity and introducing newer products to service export markets for additional growth drivers. We believe that the company will continue its strong performance, irrespective of developments on covid front as business is very critical and essential.

Outlook

We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock of the company with a target price of Rs989 per share, 15xFY22e EPS.

