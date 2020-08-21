172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kaveri-seed-company-target-of-rs-706-cholamandalam-securities-5735331.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kaveri Seed Company; target of Rs 706: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on Kaveri Seed Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 706 in its research report dated August 20, 2020.

Cholamandalam securities' research report on Kaveri Seed Company


In 1QFY21, revenue increased markedly by 114% YoY to ₹7.4bn. Cotton seed volumes grew 5% despite challenges faced by the industry due to illegal sale of cotton seeds in the market. EBITDA was up 20% YoY to ₹2.8bn. EBITDA margin expanded 170bp YoY to 37.3%, mainly due to savings on royalty payment of ₹140m and savings on travel costs. This was partially offset by contraction in gross margin. The growth in Cotton sales was mainly driven by early sowing this year. The company reported higher volumes in India’s North/West markets. However cotton production was down in key states (Maharashtra and Gujarat) due to price decline and adequate stock in the market. This has discouraged farmers from shifting to Soybean in Maharashtra and groundnut in Gujarat.



Outlook


Government support schemes such as ‘Rythu Bandhu’, market share gains and good monsoon likely to support sales growth for FY21. The optimistic guidance from the management on delivering healthy growth across segments adds credence to value the stock at 14.0x FY22E EPS to arrive at our target price of ₹618, maintaining our BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Kaveri Seed Company #Recommendations

