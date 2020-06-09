Buy Kaveri Seed Company; target of Rs 550: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Kaveri Seed Company

Kaveri Seed Company limited is a leading producer of quality crop seeds in India. Kaveri seed was incorporated in 1986 recognizing the need to accelerate crop productivity to ensure food security and farmer prosperity. We are today among the fastest and leading seed producing companies in India offering a broad portfolio of seeds with a wide business channel partner network. At kaveri, we have invested heavily in R & D to ensure use of modern plant breeding techniques in combination with bio- technology to develop hybrid varities to suit under varied situations. Headquartered out of Hyderabad India we have seven state of the Art seed processing plants along with Pan India distribution and marketing offices in 22 cities across India. We are providing the farmers with the seed backed by breeding & biotech innovation that will help meet the increasingly dynamic consumer demand.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 550/- share an upside of 6% from current levels.







