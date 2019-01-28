App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kaveri Seed Company, says Sumit Bilgaiyan

Company has total cash on books of Rs.427 crore as on 30th September-18 while stock is available at market cap of Rs.3730 crore.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Sumit Bilgaiyan

Kaveri Seed Company is one of the fastest growing seed company in India with a large network of over 15,000 distributors and dealers spread across the country. With one of the largest anthology of crop germplasm in the country, Kaveri’s draught and disease resistant as well as high yielding hybrid and varietal portfolio includes Cotton, Corn, Rice, Jowar, Bajra, as well as vegetable such as Tomato, Okra and gourds.

During H1FY19, company has posted net sales of Rs.657.08 crore with PAT of Rs.222.52 crore fetching an EPS of Rs.34.51. With tiny equity of just Rs.12.63 crore company has huge reserve of around Rs.1021 crore. Stock is trading at PE ratio of just 17.8x. Company has total cash on books of Rs.427 crore as on 30th September-18 while stock is available at market cap of Rs.3730 crore.

This sector will remain in limelight in election time so we are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Stocks Views

