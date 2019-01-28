Buy Kaveri Seed Company, says Sameet Chavan

Sameet Chavan

Kaveri Seed Company has been consolidating of late and has been struggling to surpass its ‘Falling Trend Line’ resistance around 580. On Friday, despite broader market remaining under severe pressure, this stock managed to buck the trend and in the process, went on to cross this hurdle; thereby confirms a breakout from the ‘Bullish Cup and Handle’ pattern on daily chart.

In addition, more than twice of average daily volumes on the same day provide credence to the move. Hence, we recommend going long for a target of Rs 642 in coming days. The stop loss can be placed at Rs 564.