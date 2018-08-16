App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kaveri Seed Co; target of Rs 741: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Kaveri Seed Co has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 741 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Kaveri Seed Co


KSCL's revenue fell 1.5% YoY to INR5,819m (est. of INR6,166m) in 1QFY19. EBITDA declined 2% YoY to INR2,035m (est. of INR2,170m), with the margin coming in flat YoY at 35%. Adj. PAT grew 4.1% YoY to INR2,106m (est. of INR2,115m).


Outlook


Sustainable expansion in RoE from 20.9% in FY18 to 24.2% in FY20. Our TP of INR741 implies a 19% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 05:04 pm

tags #Buy #Kaveri Seed Co #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

