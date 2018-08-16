Buy Kaveri Seed Co; target of Rs 741: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Kaveri Seed Co

KSCL's revenue fell 1.5% YoY to INR5,819m (est. of INR6,166m) in 1QFY19. EBITDA declined 2% YoY to INR2,035m (est. of INR2,170m), with the margin coming in flat YoY at 35%. Adj. PAT grew 4.1% YoY to INR2,106m (est. of INR2,115m).

Outlook

Sustainable expansion in RoE from 20.9% in FY18 to 24.2% in FY20. Our TP of INR741 implies a 19% upside. Maintain Buy.

