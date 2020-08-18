172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kaveri-seed-co-target-of-rs-706-motilal-oswal-5716651.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kaveri Seed Co; target of Rs 706: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Kaveri Seed Co recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 706 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Kaveri Seed Co


Kaveri Seed's (KSCL) 1QFY21 revenue increased on account of growth in hybrid rice, selection rice and vegetable seed segments. Cotton seed volumes grew 5% despite challenges faced by the industry as illegal cotton seeds were sold in the market. EBITDA growth was higher than revenue growth due to (a) non-payment of royalty fees (of INR140m), and (b) savings on travel costs. This was partially offset by contraction in gross margin. Revenue and EBITDA were in line. However, PAT was above est. due to higher other income. Factoring in the same, we have increased our PAT estimates by 15% for FY21 and maintained FY22E estimates. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We value the company at 14x FY22E EPS (in line with 5-year average P/E) to arrive at a TP of INR706. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Buy #Kaveri Seed Co #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

