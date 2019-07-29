App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 87: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 87 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Karur Vysya Bank


Slippages moderated QoQ (Rs 4.7bn vs. Rs 6.2bn QoQ), they remained elevated nevertheless, driven by higher commercial (Rs 3.1bn) slippages. Corporate slippages were merely Rs 600mn. An all cash sale to an ARC (~Rs 2.15bn) resulted in higher reductions. As slippages from identified stress (~Rs 18.5bn in 3QFY19) persist, our assumptions remain unchanged at 2.3% over FY20-21E. We assume elevated slippages are from identified stress.


Outlook


Elevated slippages (as guided) and stunted growth made for an in line qtr. With most of the bad news priced in (and no more of it expected), we UPGRADE TO BUY (TP of Rs 87, 1.4x Jun-21E ABV of Rs 62).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Karur Vysya Bank #Recommendations

