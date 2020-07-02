App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 49: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 49 in its research report dated June 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Karur Vysya Bank


Higher margins and lower credit cost led to a sharp ~40% y/y earnings growth for KVB. Asset quality and PCR improved. Given the bank’s strong capitalization, coverage and liquidity than its regional peers, it is better placed to withstand Covid’19-related stress.


Outlook


However, with the anticipated slower growth and lower earnings in FY21, we cut our P/ABV multiple to 0.6x (earlier 0.8x), with a lower TP of `49 (earlier `66).





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Karur Vysya Bank #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.