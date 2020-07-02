Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 49: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Karur Vysya Bank

Higher margins and lower credit cost led to a sharp ~40% y/y earnings growth for KVB. Asset quality and PCR improved. Given the bank’s strong capitalization, coverage and liquidity than its regional peers, it is better placed to withstand Covid’19-related stress.

Outlook

However, with the anticipated slower growth and lower earnings in FY21, we cut our P/ABV multiple to 0.6x (earlier 0.8x), with a lower TP of `49 (earlier `66).







